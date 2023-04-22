51 dogs sterilised at Keylong camp

Mandi, April 21
To check the population of stray dogs, a sterilisation campaign is underway at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti.
The target to sterilise at least 50 dogs at the sterilisation-cum-vaccination camp has already been achieved. As many as 51 stray dogs — 45 female and 6 male — have been sterilised so far.
Assistant Commissioner Rohit Sharma said the Lahaul administration and an NGO were organising the camp from April 17 to 24. Such a camp was being held for the first time in the Lahaul valley, he added.
Sharma urged Keylong residents to contact the officials concerned on mobile number — 9418704924 — for the sterilisation of stray dogs in their localities.
