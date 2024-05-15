51 file papers for 4 LS seats, 33 for byelections

Shimla, May 14
As many as 51 persons have filed their nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections and 33 for the six Assembly byelections to be held on June 1.
A total of 27 nominations were filed for the four Lok Sabha and six Assembly seats on the last day for filing of nominations today. Three candidates filed their papers from the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, seven from Mandi, six from Kangra and one from the Shimla Lok Sabha seat. Besides, 10 candidates filed their papers for the six Assembly byelections.
Five women candidates (one each from Kangra, Hamirpur and Shimla and two from Mandi) have filed nominations for the Lok Sabha elections. Besides, three women candidates (one each from Lahaul-Spiti, Sujanpur and Gagret) have filed their papers for the six Assembly byelections. Kangana Ranaut from the Mandi parliamentary seat and Anuradha Rana from the Lahaul-Spiti Assembly seat are the prominent women candidates in the electoral fray. A single-phase polling will take place in Himachal on June 1 while the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.
