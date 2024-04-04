Rs 51 lakh fine for illicit mining in a year in Paonta

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 3

In a significant crackdown on illicit mining, the Paonta Sahib forest division imposed staggering penalties amounting to over Rs 51.28 lakh from March 2023 to March 2024.

This marks the highest annual total challan amount ever recorded by the division. Enforcement efforts spanned across four ranges, resulting in a total of 278 challan cases.

Among these, the Paonta range witnessed the highest number of fines, followed by Bhagani and Majra ranges.

The data revealed a notable surge in penalties during specific months, with January emerging as the peak period, witnessing fines amounting to Rs 6.75 lakh in 24 cases.

Similarly, March 2024 recorded a cumulative fine of Rs 4.005 lakh in 23 cases.

The penalties were levied under various legal provisions, with cases processed predominantly under the Indian Forest Act, 1926, and the Illegal Mining Act.

The data reflects the efforts of the Paonta Sahib forest division to safeguard the environment and uphold the rule of law.

