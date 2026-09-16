DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 51 roads remain blocked across Himachal; rain to continue till Sept 22

51 roads remain blocked across Himachal; rain to continue till Sept 22

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:23 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People use umbrellas to protect themselves during rain in Shimla on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Advertisement

As many as 51 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh after they were damaged due to heavy rains during the ongoing monsoon season.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), out of the total blocked roads, as many as 24 are in Mandi, 10 in Kangra, nine in Kullu, three in Una, two each in Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti, and one in Shimla.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to continue across the state till September 22. However, minimum and maximum temperatures will remain normal as no major changes are expected to occur in the next few days.

Advertisement

Light to moderate rain also continued to occur in isolated places of the state, while weather remained clear in most parts of the state. Maximum temperature in Shimla was 24°C, Dharamsala 28°C, Manali 24.5°C, Solan 28°C, Kangra 30.9°C, Una 32.4°C, Sundernagar 31.5°C, Bhuntar 31.6°C, Bilaspur 32°C, Keylong 22.5°C, Kufri 18.7°C, Nahan 28.9°C and Chamba 29.6°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 33.2°C, which was recorded in Mandi while the lowest minimum temperature was 8.8°C, which was recorded in Kukumsei in Lahaul and Spiti.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts