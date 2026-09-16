51 roads remain blocked across Himachal; rain to continue till Sept 22

As many as 51 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh after they were damaged due to heavy rains during the ongoing monsoon season.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), out of the total blocked roads, as many as 24 are in Mandi, 10 in Kangra, nine in Kullu, three in Una, two each in Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti, and one in Shimla.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to continue across the state till September 22. However, minimum and maximum temperatures will remain normal as no major changes are expected to occur in the next few days.

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Light to moderate rain also continued to occur in isolated places of the state, while weather remained clear in most parts of the state. Maximum temperature in Shimla was 24°C, Dharamsala 28°C, Manali 24.5°C, Solan 28°C, Kangra 30.9°C, Una 32.4°C, Sundernagar 31.5°C, Bhuntar 31.6°C, Bilaspur 32°C, Keylong 22.5°C, Kufri 18.7°C, Nahan 28.9°C and Chamba 29.6°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 33.2°C, which was recorded in Mandi while the lowest minimum temperature was 8.8°C, which was recorded in Kukumsei in Lahaul and Spiti.