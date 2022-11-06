52 EVMs airlifted to Killar in Pangi

Chamba, November 5
As many as 52 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were dispatched to Killar in two helicopters amid tight security today. These would be used in 36 polling stations of Pangi subdivision in Chamba district.
District Election Officer DC Rana said today that there were 14,629 registered voters (7,151 female and 7,468 male and 27 service) in 19 gram panchayats of Pangi subdivision.
He said, “There are 81 voters in the age group of 80 to 89 years and 12 voters in the age group of 90 to 99 years.”
Rana said that the EVMs were transported under tight security. Pangi subdivision is part of the Bharmour (ST) Assembly constituency.
