Rs 524 cr spent under MGNREGA in Chamba

Chamba, January 27
The district-level Republic Day celebrations concluded with gaiety on Wednesday in the historic Chowgan. Presiding over the function, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar hoisted the national flag and took salute of the march past presented by contingents of the police, home guard and NCC.
Colourful programmes were also presented by various cultural troupes. The minister said during the past four years, 1.89 crore man-days were generated under MGNREGA, on which Rs 524 crore was spent. — OC
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar