Rs 524 cr spent under MGNREGA in Chamba

Chamba, January 27

The district-level Republic Day celebrations concluded with gaiety on Wednesday in the historic Chowgan. Presiding over the function, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar hoisted the national flag and took salute of the march past presented by contingents of the police, home guard and NCC.

Colourful programmes were also presented by various cultural troupes. The minister said during the past four years, 1.89 crore man-days were generated under MGNREGA, on which Rs 524 crore was spent. — OC