526 new cases, one death in Himachal

Shimla, August 10

As many as 526 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 306,269. Besides, one person died of the virus in Solan district. The number of active cases declined to 4,002.

The highest number of 154 cases was reported in Kangra, followed by 93 in Mandi, 79 in Hamirpur, 44 in Bilaspur, 29 in Una, 27 in Shimla, 24 in Sirmaur, 22 in Solan, 18 in Chamba, 17 in Kinnaur, 13 in Kullu and six in Lahaul and Spiti. — TNS