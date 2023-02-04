53 stranded in Lahaul rescued

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 3

The police rescued 53 persons stranded in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti yesterday. They were travelling on the Tandi-Killar road in the district when a massive landslide occurred 5 km ahead of Tindi toward Pangi in Chamba district. As a result, the highway got blocked.

According to the police, they received information around 4.15 pm yesterday that around 53 persons were stranded in the area. A police team rushed to the spot to lead a rescue operation.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma said the police rescued all stranded people safely at Tindi and lodged them in PWD and forest rest houses by late evening with the cooperation of Border Roads Organisation officials and local people.

The travellers have been advised to drive cautiously on the roads in Lahaul and Spiti, where the threat of avalanches and landslides is high.

