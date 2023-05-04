531 candidates get jobs at employment fair

Solan, May 3
As many as 531 candidates secured jobs while 145 were shortlisted among 1,149 youth who registered themselves in an employment fair held here today.
Fifty two companies participated in the fair which was inaugurated by DR Shandil, Health and Family Welfare and Labour and Employment Minister, at Thodo Ground here today.
Shandil said, “All 77 employment exchanges in the state would soon be computerised and youth would get the facility of online registration at their doorsteps.”
He said online employment fairs would also be organised in the future to benefit maximum youth, adding that “the state government was encouraging youth to become self-employed by availing the benefits of various schemes launched by the state government.”
“The rising unemployment was a cause of concern and the state government was working in a planned manner to provide employment opportunities to a large number of youth,” he said.
Incessant rains, which lashed the Solan city in the last 24 hours, reduced the venue to a puddle of mud which inconvenienced those visiting the fair in search of employment.
