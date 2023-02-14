Rs 54 cr stadium coming up near Shimla: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 13

Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh said several stadiums were being built at a cost of Rs 75 crore in the district to give a boost to sports and players.

Speaking at Sunni, Singh said a multipurpose stadium at Katasani near Shimla was coming up at a cost of Rs 54 crore. “Besides, an athletics track is coming up at a cost of Rs 12 crore at Saraswatinagar and a sports hostel and an indoor multipurpose stadium is being built at Duttnagar in Rampur,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Sports Department has received

Rs 63 lakh for rewarding the medallists and participants of the Commonwealth Games held last year. The cash award is due to three athletes from the state — Vikas Thakur (silver in weightlifting), Renuka Thakur (silver in women’s cricket) and Ashish Chaudhary (participation in boxing).

“A separate head has been created to give cash awards. While Vikas and Renuka will receive Rs 30 lakh each as per our sports policy, Ashish will get Rs 3 lakh for participation,” said Secretary Sports Rajeev Sharma.