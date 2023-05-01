Rs 54 cr to be spent on projects: Lahaul MLA

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 30

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur has said Rs 54.24 crore would be spent on developmental works in Lahaul during this fiscal. He chaired a meeting with government officials at Keylong and directed them to make a strategy for the execution of development projects in a time-bound manner.

The MLA said a comprehensive action plan for Rs 126 crore had been prepared for the renovation of 68 irrigation schemes in Lahaul and Spiti.

He said, “People will get respite from difficulties they face while irrigating their fields.” He directed the Jal Shakti Department to select land for borewells on the banks of the Chandrabhaga river and prepare an action plan to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply during the winter.

“To ensure qualitative education in Lahaul and Spiti, the process of rationalisation of cluster and teaching staff in schools will be done soon,” he added.

The MLA said the buildings of the Triloknath inn, Thirot Senior Secondary School and Tindi Primary Health Centre would be dedicated to the public soon.