54 roads remain blocked across Himachal, rain likely to intensify from August 31

As many as 54 roads continue to remain blocked across the state after being damaged due to torrential rains during the ongoing monsoon season.

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As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), of the total blocked roads, 16 are in Kullu, 14 in Mandi, 10 in Sirmaur, seven in Kangra, four in Una, two in Shimla and one in Lahaul and Spiti.

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Meanwhile, rainfall is very likely to intensify in many parts of the state from August 31 onwards, as the State Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow weather alert for the state from August 31 to September 3. While minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal across the state, maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2°C to 5°C during the same period. Light to moderate rain was also recorded in many parts of the state during the past 24 hours.

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The maximum temperature in Shimla was 25.4°C, Dharamshala (30°C), Manali (28°C), Solan (31°C), Kangra (33.2°C), Mandi (33.8°C), Sundernagar (34.1°C), Bilaspur and Bhuntar (34°C), Kalpa (25.9°C), Nahan (29°C), Keylong (28.4°C) and Chamba (30.9°C).

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 35.4°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 10.8°C, recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.