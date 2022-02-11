547 new Covid cases in Himachal, six deaths

Shimla, February 10
As many as 547 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 279,198. Besides, six persons died of the virus (two in Shimla and one each in Sirmaur, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur). The highest 153 cases were recorded in Kangra, followed by 66 in Mandi.—TNS
