Rs 54L relief given to flood-hit at Pandoh

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 19

The district administration has disbursed Rs 1 lakh each to 54 flood-affected families at Pandoh and Rs 65.65 lakh to 81 families at Thunag in Mandi district.

Sanjeev Gularia, Chairperson of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee, Mandi, said, “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is concerned about the rehabilitation of flood-affected families. During a visit to Thunag on Thursday last week, the CM announced Rs 1 lakh each to the affected families. He had instructed the district administration to provide the relief amount to the affected families at the earliest.”

He said, “Rs 54 lakh was disbursed to 54 flood-affected families at Pandoh. A day earlier, the administration had disbursed Rs 65.65 lakh to 81 families at Thunag, including Rs 1 lakh each to 58 families. At the same time, Rs 25,000 each was given to the families that were partially affected.”

DC Arindam Chaudhary said at the time of the CM’s visit, 81 cases had come to their notice at Thunag. The CM had asked him to provide relief immediately.

