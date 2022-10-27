55.92L voters for Assembly poll: CEO

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 26

A total of 55.92 lakh voters will exercise their right to franchise in the Vidhan Sabha elections on November 12.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said today that there were 27,37,845 women and 28,54,945 men voters and 38 persons belonging to the third gender, according to electoral rolls updated till October 25.

Garg said that due to the continuous efforts of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to make the electoral process more accessible and inclusive, 500 persons with disabilities had been added after the final publication of photo electoral roll. The number of such voters had risen to 56,501 in the state. Besides, 1.93 lakh new voters between 18 and 19 years of age had been enrolled.

#Shimla