55 donate blood at Red Cross camp

Our Correspondent

Una, May 8

A medical camp was organised at Dumkhar village in Bangana subdivision to mark International Red Cross Day. Kutlehar MLA Davinder Bhutto was the chief guest.

As many as 83 equipment, including wheelchairs, tricycles, crutches, walking sticks, polio boots, artificial limbs, CP chairs, canes and hearing aids, were distributed among 54 disabled persons. The Mohali unit of the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India provided these equipment as an aid to the district Red Cross Society.

DC Raghav Sharma, also the chairman of the district Red Cross Society, said over 600 persons were examined by specialist doctors and 125 blood tests were done.

He further said 82 persons suspected of tuberculosis were tested for free using the handheld X-ray machine. Disability certificates for 24 persons, besides two HIMCARE and three Ayushman cards were made and given to the beneficiaries on the spot. Meanwhile, 55 persons donated blood at the camp.