55 extension officers trained in advanced orchard management

As many as 55 horticulture extension officers from various blocks attended a workshop on winter-season technical operations, advanced orchard management and practices required for ensuring better fruiting and higher production during the next apple season. Under the state government’s ‘Karyalaya se Bagicha’ initiative, the one-day training camp was held under the guidance of Sudarshana Negi, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Shimla.

Advertisement

In the first session, Negi provided detailed guidance on the technical requirements of horticultural operations to be carried out during the winter months. She further directed officials to assess the demand for apple and other fruit plants and submit the details to the Deputy Director’s Office by November 30 so that quality planting material could be supplied to farmers on time.

Advertisement

The second session was conducted by subject expert Pradeep Himral, who presented a detailed list of documents required to avail subsidies under various schemes of the Horticulture Department, particularly under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH). The essential documents include the application form, land records (khasra/khatauni), Aadhaar card, caste certificate (if applicable), horticulture card, passport-size photographs, list of required equipment, BPL certificate (if applicable), self-declaration and a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Agriculture Department.

Advertisement

In the final session, Kushal Mehta conducted practical training, demonstrating the technique of towel-making (training support), scientific training and pruning methods for apple and other fruit plants and the correct implementation of spray schedules at the field level. The department urged all Horticulture Extension Officers to actively contribute to delivering government schemes and scientific knowledge at the grassroots level, thereby strengthening, modernising and making horticulture more profitable.