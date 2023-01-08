55-gm heroin seized from Nurpur couple, arrested

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 7

The Nurpur district police today raided the house of Raj Kumar of Gana village (Chhanni-Beli) under the Damtal police station jurisdiction and seized 55.82 grams heroin and Rs 39,400 from his possession. He along with his wife Sunita Devi was arrested. A case under Sections 21, 29, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act was earlier registered against them.

Earlier, Raj Kumar was caught with a commercial quantity of heroin (250 grams) by the Trikuta police in Jammu in 2019 and was booked under the NDPS Act. He was in judicial custody ever since his arrest in 2019. He got one-month interim bail on medical grounds on January 3 and he allegedly started drug trade again after coming to his native place.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said the police had also seized mobile phones of the couple and started further investigations to verify their inter-state trafficking links. He said Sunita had been indulging in drug peddling after his arrest by the Jammu police and after he got interim bail, the duo started this illegal trade more actively.