55 JEs await appointment

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 1

Fifty-five junior engineers who were selected by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) in the month of March for Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) this year are still waiting for their appointment.

The affected junior engineers said that they were selected after passing the due selection process of the HPPSC. They have urged the government and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to intervene to help them in getting their appointment letters.