55 JEs await appointment

Dharamsala, July 1
Fifty-five junior engineers who were selected by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) in the month of March for Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) this year are still waiting for their appointment.
The affected junior engineers said that they were selected after passing the due selection process of the HPPSC. They have urged the government and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to intervene to help them in getting their appointment letters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says Finance Minister
Wants momentum to continue to power economy
Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11
Delhi ordinance issue to rock session, some proceedings to b...