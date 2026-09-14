DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 55 roads still blocked across Himachal; rains to continue till Sept 20

55 roads still blocked across Himachal; rains to continue till Sept 20

Mandi worst affected with 24 blocked roads; Minimum and maximum temperatures likely to fall by 2°C to 3°C as rain continues

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:17 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People walk with umbrellas during rain in Shimla. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Advertisement

As many as 55 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh after they were damaged due to torrential rains during the ongoing monsoon season.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), out of the total blocked roads, as many as 24 are in Mandi, 12 in Kullu, 10 in Kangra, three each in Shimla and Una, two in Sirmaur and one in Lahaul and Spiti.

Advertisement

Moreover, as many as three transformers have been disrupted in Chamba, and two each in Shimla and Kullu, while 19 drinking water supply schemes have been disrupted in Theog.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to continue across the state till September 20. Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 2°C to 3°C.

Light to moderate rain continued to occur in isolated places of the state, while weather remained clear in most parts of the state.

Advertisement

The maximum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 23.6°C, Dharamsala 28°C, Manali 25.5°C, Solan 28.4°C, Kangra 31.2°C, Mandi 33.6°C, Sundernagar 31.8°C, Bhuntar 32°C, Bilaspur 33°C, Keylong 23.5°C, Kufri 16.8°C, Nahan 27.3°C and Chamba 29.6°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 34°C, which was recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 10°C, which was recorded in Kinnaur’s Kalpa.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts