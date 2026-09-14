55 roads still blocked across Himachal; rains to continue till Sept 20

As many as 55 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh after they were damaged due to torrential rains during the ongoing monsoon season.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), out of the total blocked roads, as many as 24 are in Mandi, 12 in Kullu, 10 in Kangra, three each in Shimla and Una, two in Sirmaur and one in Lahaul and Spiti.

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Moreover, as many as three transformers have been disrupted in Chamba, and two each in Shimla and Kullu, while 19 drinking water supply schemes have been disrupted in Theog.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to continue across the state till September 20. Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 2°C to 3°C.

Light to moderate rain continued to occur in isolated places of the state, while weather remained clear in most parts of the state.

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The maximum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 23.6°C, Dharamsala 28°C, Manali 25.5°C, Solan 28.4°C, Kangra 31.2°C, Mandi 33.6°C, Sundernagar 31.8°C, Bhuntar 32°C, Bilaspur 33°C, Keylong 23.5°C, Kufri 16.8°C, Nahan 27.3°C and Chamba 29.6°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 34°C, which was recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 10°C, which was recorded in Kinnaur’s Kalpa.