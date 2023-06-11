550 vehicles parked on roadsides towed away

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, June 10

The police today towed away 550 vehicles parked wrongly on roadsides in Kachi Ghati and ISBT areas here on the first day of a drive launched to decongest the capital city.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said, “In the past few days, we have warned people, who park their vehicles haphazardly on roadsides. We removed 550 vehicles, including junked ones (unclaimed and parked on roadsides for a long time), and issued challans to the violators.”

He said, “We have constraints in terms of space to keep so many vehicles. We will identify the owners of these vehicles, contact them and ask them to visit the location where they have wrongly parked their vehicles. We will auction impounded vehicles (unclaimed or junked).”

The SP said, “The drive will continue for one month more. In the next phase, vehicles wrongly parked on roadsides in the Victory Tunnel, Sanjauli and Dhalli areas will be towed away. We are issuing challans to violators.”

Shimla is experiencing a heavy inflow of tourists nowadays and more than 25,000 vehicles have already arrived here in the past two days. To streamline traffic on the city roads, the Shimla police have introduced a slew of measures. They introduced a one-minute traffic plan last month under which 10 traffic bottlenecks or halting points were identified and vehicles were made to stop there for 40 seconds and then allowed to go in 20 seconds. As a result, traffic congestion on the city roads has eased to a good extent.