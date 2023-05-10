558 acres identified for IT park: Minister

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 9

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today surveyed land identified by his department for the development of an information technology (IT) park near Palampur in Kangra district.

Chauhan, while talking to mediapersons, said that 558 acres had been identified at Bhagotla and Dhamrota villages near Palampur for the development of an IT park. A piece of land near Dharamsala had also been identified for the purpose, he added.

He said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was keen on building an IT park in Kangra district. “He wants to develop Kangra as an IT hub. Industries Department officials have identified two or three places for the IT park. The state government will acquire whichever land is found suitable for the project and transfer it to the Industries Department,” he added.

It is not for the first time that the state government has identified land in Kangra district for the development of an IT park. The Virbhadra Singh government between 2012 and 2017 had identified land near Jadrangal in Kangra for the purpose. Virbhadra had even laid the foundation stone of the park but the project did not materialise.

In Dharamsala, Chauhan, said the government had earmarked Rs 2,000 crore in the Budget for the expansion of the Gaggal airport in Kangra district. The Chief Minister was keen on the expansion of the Gaggal airport, as it would help in developing Kangra district as a tourism hub, he added.