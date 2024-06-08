58 new diarrhoea cases in Hamirpur, tally 310

PTI

Hamirpur, June 7

Fiftyeight fresh diarrhoea cases were reported from 10 villages of Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur in a span of 48 hours, taking the total number of patients in the district to 310, an official said on Friday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr RK Agnihotri said 58 cases were detected in the two days till Friday evening.

Of the 310 cases, 14 patients are in hospital while 233 have been discharged. The remaining patients are getting treatment at home, he told PTI.

Twelve villages of Lamblu, Chamned, Gasota, Bafrin and Pandher gram panchayats in Hamirpur district have been reporting diarrhoea cases over the past week. The area has a population of around 4,550.

A Health department team visited the affected villages and advised people to take proper care, Agnihotri added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur