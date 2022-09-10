582 scrub typhus cases reported in Himachal this year

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 9

As many as 582 cases of scrub typhus have been reported this year in the state. “The cases this year are lesser in comparison to the last year,” said a Health Department spokesperson today.

He said that guidelines for the prevention, management and control of the disease had already been disseminated to all the health institutions.

The official said all patients diagnosed with scrub typhus were given free medicines in the government health facilities. He added that a person should immediately report to the nearest health facility in case of high fever, headache and joint pain.

“Generally, people involved in agricultural work are more prone to scrub typhus. One should keep the whole body covered while working in the fields, and surroundings around the house should also be kept clean, bereft of grass and weeds,” the spokesperson said.

#Shimla