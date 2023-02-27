59% clerical posts vacant at 2 top Shimla hospitals

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, February 26

Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) and Kamala Nehru Hospital, the state hospital for mother and child healthcare, are functioning with just 40 per cent of the sanctioned clerical (ministerial) staff. Besides, the shortage of nursing and paramedical staff is also affecting services at these two premier hospitals of the state.

“We have taken up the issue of staff shortage at these hospitals with the government. We hope the problem will be addressed shortly,” said Dr Gopal Berry, Director, Health Services.

Out of the sanctioned strength of 163 clerical (ministerial) staff for these two hospitals, only 66 are filled and 97 are vacant. “These posts were sanctioned decades back and have not been revised adequately with time. Meanwhile, new departments have come up at the hospitals, MBBS and PG seats have increased, the faculty has increased and number of beds has increased. In short, work has increased manifold over the years but the ministerial staff is decreasing day by day,” said an IGMC source.

The sanctioned posts for clerks and junior assistants are 54, but 42 are lying vacant. Similarly, out of the 33 sanctioned posts of JOA (IT), 29 are lying vacant.

“Apart from administrative work, the shortage of ministerial staff also affects the patient services. The procurement of essential items like medicines, surgical items and chemicals, etc, gets delayed as files take longer to get cleared due to the shortage of staff,” said the IGMC source.

The shortage of paramedical staff is also quite significant. As for operation theatre assistants, only 30 per cent vacancies are filled currently. Against the sanctioned strength of 57, only 17 positions are filled and 40 are lying vacant. Similarly, only 19 posts of lab assistants against the sanctioned strength of 38 are filled. “It’s OTA’s job to prepare operation theatre for surgery. With such acute shortage of OTAs, the operation theatre services are bound to get affected,” said a doctor requesting anonymity.

As for the nursing staff, 290 posts out of the sanctioned 741 are vacant at these two hospitals. Besides, there is a shortage of Class IV employees as well. As against the sanctioned strength of 378, 123 positions are vacant.

#Shimla