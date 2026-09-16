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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 59 roads still blocked in Himachal; expect rain till September 21

59 roads still blocked in Himachal; expect rain till September 21

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:42 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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People carrying umbrellas walk during rain in Shimla on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
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As many as 59 roads are still blocked in the state after suffering damage due to heavy rain during the ongoing monsoon season. As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, Mandi has the maximum number of 27 blocked roads, followed by Kullu (12), Kangra (10), Shimla and Una (three each) and Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti (two each). Also, two power transformers and 11 drinking water supply schemes have been damaged in Shimla. Light to moderate rain is very likely to continue across the state till September 21. However, minimum and maximum temperatures will remain normal as no large changes are expected to occur in them in the next few days.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain continued at isolated places in the state. The maximum temperature in Shimla was 24°C, Dharamsala (28°C), Manali (22.5°C), Solan (28.5°C), Kangra (30.5°C), Una (32.4°C), Sundernagar (31°C), Bhuntar (32.3°C), Bilaspur (32°C), Keylong (22.7°C), Kufri (19.6°C), Nahan (26.3°C) and Chamba (29.6°C).

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The highest maximum temperature of 33.2°C was recorded in Mandi while the lowest minimum temperature of 8.8°C was witnessed at Kukumsei in Lahaul and Spiti.

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