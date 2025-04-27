5k fingerlings released in khad

In a major step to boost eco-tourism and local livelihoods, the Department of Fisheries, Mandi, released 5,000 brown trout fingerlings into Bhakhli Khad in Janjehli on Saturday.

The event, supervised by Assistant Director Neetu Singh, aims to promote trout angling tourism and enhance income opportunities for local fishermen. The fingerlings were bred at the department's Trout Farm in Barot. Neetu Singh noted that 91 local fishermen have been licensed and around 80 have been registered on the National Fisheries Digital Platform.

Key stakeholders, including Janjehli Panchayat Pradhan Raksha Kumari and Fisheries officials Neelmani Thakur and Vivek Thakur, attended the event. This initiative is part of a broader Fisheries Department strategy to promote sustainable aquaculture and eco-friendly livelihoods.