DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 5k fingerlings released in khad

5k fingerlings released in khad

In a major step to boost eco-tourism and local livelihoods, the Department of Fisheries, Mandi, released 5,000 brown trout fingerlings into Bhakhli Khad in Janjehli on Saturday. The event, supervised by Assistant Director Neetu Singh, aims to promote trout angling...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a major step to boost eco-tourism and local livelihoods, the Department of Fisheries, Mandi, released 5,000 brown trout fingerlings into Bhakhli Khad in Janjehli on Saturday.

The event, supervised by Assistant Director Neetu Singh, aims to promote trout angling tourism and enhance income opportunities for local fishermen. The fingerlings were bred at the department's Trout Farm in Barot. Neetu Singh noted that 91 local fishermen have been licensed and around 80 have been registered on the National Fisheries Digital Platform.

Key stakeholders, including Janjehli Panchayat Pradhan Raksha Kumari and Fisheries officials Neelmani Thakur and Vivek Thakur, attended the event. This initiative is part of a broader Fisheries Department strategy to promote sustainable aquaculture and eco-friendly livelihoods.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper