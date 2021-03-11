Shimla: Rs 5L for Jutogh school

Shimla, August 16
Rajya Sabha member Sikander Kumar hoisted the National Flag at Cantonment Board School at Jutogh here on Independence Day yesterday. The MP, while addressing students, said, “It is an occasion to remember freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifices brought us freedom. They were the builders of modern India.” He announced Rs 5 lakh from his MPLAD fund for the development of the school.
