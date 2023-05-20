6,000 teaching posts to be filled: Minister

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 19

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said today that over 6,000 posts of different categories of teachers would be filled soon.

The minister presided over the concluding ceremony of the five-day district level Shri Mool Mahunag deity fair at Mahunag in Karsog subdivision of Mandi district.

He announced Rs 3 lakh for the construction of the main gate of Government School at Mahunag, Rs 5 lakh for the repair of the old school building and Rs 3 lakh for the repair of the stadium.