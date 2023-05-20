6,000 teaching posts to be filled: Minister

Mandi, May 19
Education Minister Rohit Thakur said today that over 6,000 posts of different categories of teachers would be filled soon.
The minister presided over the concluding ceremony of the five-day district level Shri Mool Mahunag deity fair at Mahunag in Karsog subdivision of Mandi district.
He announced Rs 3 lakh for the construction of the main gate of Government School at Mahunag, Rs 5 lakh for the repair of the old school building and Rs 3 lakh for the repair of the stadium.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...
No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani
Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank
In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy
Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...
Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony
25 MLAs expected to be sworn in