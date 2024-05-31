6,589 polling parties depart

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 30

As many as 6,589 polling parties in the state headed for their destination today. As per the spokesperson of the State Election Department, 1,617 polling parties in Kangra, 1,196 in Mandi, 967 in Shimla and 624 polling parties in Chamba have departed to their polling stations.

Apart from this, 582 polling parties in Solan, 571 in Kullu, 409 in Bilaspur and 403 polling parties in Sirmaur have headed toward their place of duty. In Lahaul and Spiti, a total of 92 and in Kinnaur 128 polling parties left for their destination.

On the last day before the polls, 1,403 polling parties will move towards their polling stations.

