6.81 lakh revenue cases resolved through lok adalats since 2023: CM Sukhu

About 6.81 lakh pending cases, including 5.44 lakh of mutation, 47,333 of partition and 63,000 of demarcation, have been disposed of through Revenue Lok Adalats and Special Revenue Lok Adalats in the state, besides 26,288 corrections have been made in revenue records.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that since October 2023, Revenue Lok Adalats had been organised at the tehsil and sub tehsil levels on the last two days of every month to dispose of revenue-related cases. Special Revenue Lok Adalats had been held for three days every week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday since January 2026 to resolve the partition and revenue correction cases.

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He said that these adalats received an overwhelming response from people, providing them with a convenient and effective platform for speedy resolution of their pending revenue matters. “The initiative of the state government has significantly reduced the pendency of revenue cases while ensuring that people get timely relief without having to make repeated visits to revenue offices,” he added.

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The Chief Minister said that the initiative had particularly benefited people residing in rural and remote areas, who otherwise had to spend considerable time and money visiting revenue offices frequently for the settlement of land-related matters. “By providing a platform for resolving cases in a time-bound manner, these adalats have helped landowners save both their valuable time and money. The overwhelming response from the public indicates growing confidence in this citizen-centric initiative,” he added.

Sukhu said, “The adalats are also helping in improving the quality and accuracy of revenue records by facilitating necessary corrections and settlement of disputes relating to land. The initiative is thus strengthening transparency and accountability in the revenue administration while improving the ease of living for people.”