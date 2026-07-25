6 arrested in five cyber fraud cases; Himachal police recover Rs 14.70 lakh

In a major crackdown on cybercriminals, the Himachal Pradesh police have arrested six accused involved in five cyber financial fraud cases from various states, and recovered Rs 14.70 lakhs from them.

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Providing the information, SP State CID Cybercrime, Abhishek S said that three special investigation teams of the Cyber Crime Police Station, Northern Range, Dharamshala, were deputed to Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Karnataka to identify and dismantle cyber-crime networks involved in financial fraud.

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“In connection with a Rs 32 lakh fake investment fraud reported in May 2026, an investigation team conducted a raid in the jurisdiction of Electronic City Police Station, Bengaluru, with the assistance of the local police. During the operation, the accused account holder, Abu Saliya, a resident of Bengaluru, was identified and apprehended. During the course of investigation, Rs 7,00,000 was recovered from the accused,” said Abhishek S.

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In another case pertaining to a Rs 8 lakh fake investment fraud reported in March 2024, a team successfully apprehended the accused account holder’s wife Nisha, a resident of North Delhi. During the investigation, a sum of Rs 5 lakh was recovered.

Furthermore, in connection with a Rs 50 lakh fake investment fraud reported in December 2025, a team identified and apprehended Raj Kumari, resident of Agra, on July 18, with the assistance of local police. During the investigation, Rs 2.7 lakh was recovered.

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In addition, the investigation teams arrested two more accused, who were account holders from Agra and one accused account holder from East Delhi in separate fake investment cyber fraud cases.

After their apprehension, notices under Section 35(3) of the BNSS were duly served upon the accused. Further investigation in the three cases is under way.

Police have appealed that the public remains vigilant against fraudulent investment schemes circulating on social media platforms.