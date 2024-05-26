6 Chamba teachers now Associate NCC Officers

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 25

Six teachers from the 9 HP Battalion (NCC Dalhousie) under the state Education Department (Chamba district) have completed a rigorous two-month training session at the Indian Army Officer Training Academy in Kamptee, Nagpur, in Maharashtra.

They were commissioned as Associate NCC Officers during a pipping ceremony held in the presence of Commandant NCC, OTA and other senior Army officers.

For this training, 509 CTOs from across India underwent a 15-day DLP along with a 45-day course covering weapon training, firing tests, drills, battle craft, field craft and service subjects, passing all the essential examinations to achieve this distinction.

The six teachers from Chamba are Manoj Kumar, Om Prakash Verma, Gaurav Thakur, Surender Kumar and Dhiraj Singh Thakur.

NCC officers play a crucial role in conducting the NCC activities in various schools and colleges across the country. To conduct these activities effectively, teachers who meet various standards undergo this national-level training to become NCC Officers.

Dhiraj Singh Thakur was also selected for the final commentary team of the passing-out parade and was awarded a commendation certificate by Major General Kapil Jeet Singh.

Lieutenant Colonel Anand Shah of the 9 HP Battalion (NCC Dalhousie) congratulated all officers and expressed his delight at having six commissioned officers join the battalion after a long time.

