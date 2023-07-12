 6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
Inspects flood-hit Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inspects a flood-hit area in Kullu district on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 11

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti districts today to assess the damage caused by relentless rains triggering floods and landslides during the last three days. The Chief Minister visited various affected areas, including Bhuntar, Sainj, Kasol, Kheerganga and Pulga in Kullu district.

5 youths airlifted from Giri river

  • Solan: Five youths who were stuck on an island in the Giri river at Paonta Sahib since Sunday evening were airlifted by the personnel of the First Para Battalion at Nahan on Tuesday afternoon
  • Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta said the five persons were stuck on an island in the Giri river near a stone crusher near Rajban in Paonta Sahib
  • Paonta Sahib SDM Gunjeet Cheema was making efforts to rescue them since Monday morning, but the gushing waters made it difficult to carry out the rescue operation
  • The rescued youths have been identified as Lukman, Saameer and Sajid from Saharanpur (UP), Meherban from Vikas Nagar (Uttarakhand) and Joginderpal, who is a local resident

He also interacted with the people, who suffered losses due to floods and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He assured that every possible assistance would be provided by the state government and immediately announced a relief of Rs 1 crore for the area.

“Six helicopters had been deployed to carry out rescue operation and evacuate the stranded tourists and local residents. The first helicopter sortie took off in the morning to rescue stranded people at Chandratal in Lahaul and Spiti but had to return due to adverse weather conditions. However, the authorities were prioritising the evacuation of the elderly and sick from Chandratal,” he remarked.

“As the flashfloods had severely disrupted the communication network in the affected areas two satellite phones have been provided to the local police personnel at Sainj for communication during emergency,” he said.

The Chief Minister has assured the residents that all-out efforts were being made to restore these services at the earliest.

During a media interaction at Bhuntar airport, the Chief Minister said that efforts were underway to restore the power supply in the Kullu district as soon as possible. Once the power is restored, the drinking water schemes will also be made functional.

He said that Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi have visited the affected areas to assess the situation in Mandi district and the government was actively working to assist those affected.

