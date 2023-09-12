Rs 6 cr provided for houses damaged in Kangra district

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, September 11

The Kangra district administration has provided Rs 6 crore in financial aid to those whose houses were partially or fully damaged due to landslides or flashfloods last month.

The maximum grant was provided in the Dehra Assembly constituency where private properties had suffered maximum damage due to landslides. In Dhar Dhangar village of the Dehra constituency, 47 houses were damaged due to landslides.

Sources said all those whose houses were damaged had received Rs 5,000 as immediate help. The Revenue Department has processed their cases for the grant of Rs 1 lakh for their damaged houses. Revenue officials said that grant would be transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries as and when the government provided the money.

Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said Rs 6 crore had been so far transferred into the bank accounts of persons whose houses were partially or fully damaged in landslides or flashfloods. He said a financial grant of Rs 1.40 lakh had been given in Dharamsala development block, Rs 21.35 lakh in Kangra block, Rs 10 lakh in Nagrota Bagwan, Rs 30.84 lakh in Shahpur, Rs 39.67 lakh in Nurpur, Rs 9.88 lakh in Indora, Rs 60.89 lakh in Fatehpur, Rs 40.24 lakh in Baijnath, Rs 86 lakh in Palampur, Rs 1.37 crore in Dehra, Rs 46.47 lakh in Dheera, Rs 28.64 lakh in Jaisinghpur, Rs 47.27 lakh in Jawali and Rs 33 lakh in Jawalamukhi block.

Dinesh Thakur, whose house developed cracks due to landslides, said though the grant was meagre as compared to his loss, the government disbursed it immediately. “We shall be able to use the amount given by the government to save our houses,” he added.

Many people in the Jawali Assembly constituency have lost both houses and land due to landslides. The hills on which their houses and agriculture land were located have become permanent sliding zones. These people are now urging the government to allot them alternative land at some safe place for the reconstruction of their houses.

Both CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri have assured people that they will be allotted land for the reconstruction of their houses.

