6-day Renuka Ji fair inaugurated

Solan, November 22
Kuldeep Pathania, Speaker of the state Assembly, inaugurated the six-day international Renuka Ji fair in Sirmaur district today. Pathania offered prayers before the palanquin of the presiding deity Lord Parshuram.
The Speaker also led the procession by carrying the palanquin of the deity. The palanquin of Lord Parshuram and other deities is brought to Renuka Ji from the ancient temple at Jamu Koti village and it departs after religious ceremonies, which include a dip in Renuka Lake.
Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan was also present on the occasion. He participated in the puja ceremony. Various sports tournaments, which mark the six-day fair, were inaugurated by him.
The fair signifies the union of Lord Parshuram with his mother Goddess Renuka on Dashmi. It portrays rich traditions of the state which have been carried forward for generations. Every year on the Devprobodhini Ekadashi, the traditional Renukaji fair is organised on the banks of the Renuka Lake where lakhs of devotees converge. They take a dip in the lake as a popular tradition.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US
Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...
Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri
The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued
The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...