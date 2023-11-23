6-day Renuka Ji fair inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 22

Kuldeep Pathania, Speaker of the state Assembly, inaugurated the six-day international Renuka Ji fair in Sirmaur district today. Pathania offered prayers before the palanquin of the presiding deity Lord Parshuram.

The Speaker also led the procession by carrying the palanquin of the deity. The palanquin of Lord Parshuram and other deities is brought to Renuka Ji from the ancient temple at Jamu Koti village and it departs after religious ceremonies, which include a dip in Renuka Lake.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan was also present on the occasion. He participated in the puja ceremony. Various sports tournaments, which mark the six-day fair, were inaugurated by him.

The fair signifies the union of Lord Parshuram with his mother Goddess Renuka on Dashmi. It portrays rich traditions of the state which have been carried forward for generations. Every year on the Devprobodhini Ekadashi, the traditional Renukaji fair is organised on the banks of the Renuka Lake where lakhs of devotees converge. They take a dip in the lake as a popular tradition.

