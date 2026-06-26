As many as six persons died in a road accident in Rampur sub-division of district Shimla on Friday evening. All six occupants of the pick-up van died on the spot when the vehicle veered off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge about 10 km from Taklech, towards Kashapat.

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As per the information, the driver used to collect milk from nearby villages and deliver it to the milk plant at Dutt Nagar. On its way back, the ill-fated vehicle met with an accident wherein all six occupants, including a mother and her 12-year-old son, died on the spot.

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A video of the accident has surfaced on social media, in which the mother is heard asking her son to see her maternal grandmother’s house on the other side of the valley. A few seconds later, the vehicle veers off the narrow road into the deep gorge.

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A police team immediately reached the spot after the accident. All the bodies have been taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) Taklech, where post-mortem examinations are being conducted. According to the police, the accident seems to have occurred due to negligence on the part of the driver. The police have registered a case under the relevant legal provisions. A detailed investigation into the exact cause of the accident is underway.

Of late, the state has seen a surge in the number of fatal accidents. In the last two months, there have been three major accidents in district Chamba, including two tourist vehicles, in which several people lost their lives.

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