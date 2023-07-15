6 killed in Mandi accidents

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 14

Six persons were killed and four others were injured in two accidents in Mandi district last night.

According to the police, five persons were killed and four others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Khushala on the Sundernagar-Karsog road in the district last night. The occupants of the vehicle were returning after paying obeisance at the Kamrunag temple when the accident took place.

Preliminary investigation revealed that that the driver lost control over the wheel, resulting in the fata incident. The deceased have been identified as Lala Ram (50), Roop Lal (55), Sunil Kumar (35), Gobind Ram (60) and Mohna (55), all residents of Sundernagar. The injured have been admitted to medical college Nerchowk. In another accident, Bhupender Singh (26), a native of Kullu, was killed after his vehicle fell into a gorge on the Chailchowk-Kanda link road in Mandi.