6 MLAs ‘instigated’ by BJP to topple Sukhu govt: Congress

Shimla, March 24

The Congress has claimed that the current political situation in the state is the result of the BJP’s greed for power. “That the BJP is behind the conspiracy has become clear with the six disqualified Congress MLAs joining the saffron party. It has now become clear that these six MLAs were instigated by the BJP to topple the democratically-elected government,” said Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan in a joint statement here today.

Accusing the BJP and these six disqualified legislators of playing with the sentiments of the public, the two Congress ministers said that the rebels voted against the official candidate of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections under the influence of the BJP.

The two ministers further said that these rebels left the Congress to serve their personal interests, and not for public interests as they have been claiming. “They have stabbed the party in the back have become puppets in the hands of the BJP. They have added a dark chapter of opportunistic politics to the history of the state, for which people are never going to forgive them,” they said.

He said the Congress was capable of facing every challenge and all the leaders and workers of the party were united. “In the upcoming Lok Sabha and by-elections, the voters of the state will give a befitting reply to the politics of money and power. The Congress candidates will win by a huge margin and the people of the state would teach a lesson to those making fun of democracy,” the ministers said.

They further said the people of the state were with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the culture of ‘Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram’ will not be accepted in the state.

Harbhajan Chaudhary Cong Dharamsala block president

Shimla: State Congress president Pratibha Singh has appointed Harbhajan Chaudhary as president of the Dharamsala Block Congress Committee. The party had dissolved the Dharamsala Block Congress Committee on March 9. TNS

