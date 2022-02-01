6 more held for illegal mining in Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 31

The Hamirpur police arrested six more persons last night for allegedly assisting the mining mafia in extracting material from the Beas. They had already arrested 16 persons and seized 18 vehicles in a crackdown on the mafia.

The mafia had constructed a temporary passage on the Beas to take its vehicles and heavy machinery to the other side falling in Hamirpur district to extract mining material.

Local residents said that the mafia had constructed an over 200 metres passage with the help of big boulders in broad daylight but the police or the authorities of Jaisinghpur and Sujanpur subdivisions had failed to notice it.

They said that the Lambagaon police in Kangra were well aware of the illegal activity. They along with Jaisinghpur MLA Ravinder Dhiman had approached the police several times but in vain. Kushla Devi, Rakesh Kumar, Mohan Lal, and other residents said that their lives had become miserable because of the functioning of the stone crushers and the movement of vehicles throughout night.

The mafia had dug deep trenches in villages and many domestic animals had fallen in them and died. They had reported the matter to the police several times but neither a case had been registered nor they had been paid compensation. The residents thanked Hamirpur SP Akariti Sharma for launching a crackdown on the mining mafia.