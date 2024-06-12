6 newly elected Himachal MLAs take oath

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 12

The six newly elected legislators, who won the byelections, took oath as members of the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

The MLAs include Anuradha Rana, Rakesh Kalia, Ranjit Rana and Vivek Sharma of the Congress and Sudhir Sharma and ID Lakhanpal of the BJP.

By-polls for six assembly segments of Dharamshala, Gagret, Kutlehar, Sujanpur, Barsar and Lahaul Spitii were held with the parliamentary polls.

