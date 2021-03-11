10 rescued in Himachal's Kangra after being stranded in stream for hours as water level rises

Shimla, August 19
Ten people, including two women, were rescued nearly nine hours after they got stuck in a stream in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district due to sudden rise in the water level on Friday, a state disaster management official said.
An Army team, 22 members of the 14th National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Nurpur and the police's quick response team (QRT) carried out the rescue operation, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta added.
Mokhta said the Kangra District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) earlier informed that 10 people comprising eight men and two women got stuck in Neugal Khad (stream) at Thural in Dheera sub-division due to sudden increase in water level at around 8 am.
According to initial reports, six to seven people were stranded in the stream.
