6 water connections snapped

NURPUR, MAY 6
A team of Jal Shakti Department snapped six water connections and seized two water motor pumps during a drive in Nurpur on Friday morning. The drive led by Assistant Engineer of the department was conducted to check the misuse of piped drinking water as the demand is on rise due to the summer.
Executive Engineer of the department, Amit Dogra, said a special drive had been launched to check misuse of piped water and installation of “tullu” pumps.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict
Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...
Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him
On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...