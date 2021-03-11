6 water connections snapped

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, MAY 6

A team of Jal Shakti Department snapped six water connections and seized two water motor pumps during a drive in Nurpur on Friday morning. The drive led by Assistant Engineer of the department was conducted to check the misuse of piped drinking water as the demand is on rise due to the summer.

Executive Engineer of the department, Amit Dogra, said a special drive had been launched to check misuse of piped water and installation of “tullu” pumps.