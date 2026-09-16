6-year-old from Shimla earns India Book of Records recognition for geography feat

In a significant feat, six-year-old Shivaksh Rapta, a student of Auckland House School for Boys, has earned recognition as an “IBR Achiever” by the India Book of Records after identifying, naming, and locating all 195 UN-recognised countries on an outlined world map in 12 minutes and 56 seconds.

Congratulating Shivaksh on his accomplishment, school Principal Reuben T John said that Shivaksh’s achievement reflects his exceptional memory, sharp observation, and deep passion for geography.

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“At just six, his exceptional memory, curiosity, discipline and passion for learning are truly remarkable. His accomplishment demonstrates what young minds can achieve when curiosity is encouraged and talent is nurtured. We congratulate Shivaksh and his family wholeheartedly, and wish him many more milestones ahead,” he said.

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Shivaksh’s parents said their child’s journey began with his fascination with a world map at home and gradually evolved into a broader interest in flags, geography and space. His achievement highlights the value of encouraging children to explore their interests through consistent learning and practice.

“His interest began at home with a world map poster and grew through his curiosity about countries, borders, continents, national flags and planetary science.

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What began with simple questions soon developed into a sustained learning journey. Shivaksh began drawing national flags, studying countries and their locations, and regularly exploring maps and geography,” they said.