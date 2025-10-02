6-year-old girl dies of suspected snakebite

A six-year-old girl, Avni, from Ward 5 of Nagarota Surian panchayat, in Kangra district has died of a suspected snakebite.

Avni’s father, Rajesh, a daily-wage labourer, said the child complained of stomach pain and vomiting during the night. As her condition deteriorated, the family rushed her to the Community Health Centre in Nagarota Surian, where doctors declared her brought dead. A police official said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. “The cause of death will be confirmed in the medical report, though a snakebite is suspected,” he added.

Panchayat head Rajni Mahajan urged the government to extend financial support to the bereaved family, describing them as very poor.