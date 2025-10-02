DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 6-year-old girl dies of suspected snakebite

6-year-old girl dies of suspected snakebite

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A six-year-old girl, Avni, from Ward 5 of Nagarota Surian panchayat, in Kangra district has died of a suspected snakebite.

Advertisement

Avni’s father, Rajesh, a daily-wage labourer, said the child complained of stomach pain and vomiting during the night. As her condition deteriorated, the family rushed her to the Community Health Centre in Nagarota Surian, where doctors declared her brought dead. A police official said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. “The cause of death will be confirmed in the medical report, though a snakebite is suspected,” he added.

Advertisement

Panchayat head Rajni Mahajan urged the government to extend financial support to the bereaved family, describing them as very poor.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts