6 yrs on, Palampur water tank inoperative

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, February 7

Residents of the Ayala Dai area of the Sulaha constituency, 20 km from Palampur, are facing shortage of drinking water as the 20,000-lt overhead water tank constructed by the Jal Shakti Department in 2016, is lying non-functional.

According to information gathered by The Tribune, the overhead water tank was constructed by the Jal Shakti Department. Due to poor quality work, the tank failed to store water.

Notably, the Jal Shakti Department had released the payment of contractors without getting a completion certificate from the field staff. The Rs25-lakh project failed to serve the purpose and the department did not serve any notice to the contractor for the repair or damages.

Official sources said due to the leakage, the tank was not linked to any water supply scheme. Local residents were being given drinking water from motorised hand pumps twice a day.

Resident Shanti Sarup Sharma said despite repeated complaints, the Jal Shakti Department had failed to replace or repair the water tank. He said he had also filed a complaint on the CM’s helpline but in vain.

Similarly, other residents Romesh Kumar and Pooja Devi said when the electricity cuts out, the taps run dry and they had to depend on adulterated water. “In the present scenario, many families in the village are facing a constant threat of water-borne diseases,” they rued.

Anil Puri, Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Thural division, said he had received a complaint in that regard two days back and the concerned Assistant Engineer had been asked to visit the spot and submit a report to him. “Thereafter, the water tank would be repaired or replaced,” he said.

#Palampur