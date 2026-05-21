60 NIT-Puducherry students tour Palampur agri university

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, hosted a delegation comprising 60 students and seven faculty members of the NIT-Puducherry, along with three faculty members of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, under the “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam” Phase-VI Programme on Thursday. The visit was organised with the objective of promoting national integration, cultural exchange and awareness regarding agricultural education and rural entrepreneurship among the youth.

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The delegates interacted with the Vice-Chancellor of the university, AK Panda, who highlighted the role of agricultural universities in promoting sustainable farming, rural development and skill enhancement among the youth. He encouraged the students to actively participate in agricultural innovations and nation-building activities.

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The delegates also held an interactive session with Director (Extension Education) Vinod Sharma, who briefed the students about various extension education programmes, farmer-oriented activities and outreach initiatives being implemented by the university.

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Lav Bhushan, Scientist In-charge, Technical Cell, coordinated the programme and acquainted the delegates with the university’s training and technical support activities. He informed the students about different technologies and innovations being promoted by the university.

As part of the educational tour, the students visited the University Educational Museum, where they were introduced to scientific advancements and educational resources. They also visited the “Hunar Haat”.