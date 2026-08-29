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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 60% of Solan-Shimla highway falls in high landslide risk zones

60% of Solan-Shimla highway falls in high landslide risk zones

Study flags road widening and slope modification as key concerns

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:27 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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The Shimla-Solan highway.
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Landslide susceptibility mapping (LSM) conducted by geologists along the Solan-Shimla highway has revealed that nearly 60 per cent of the 45-km stretch falls in the moderate to very high susceptibility categories, highlighting the vulnerability of one of Himachal Pradesh’s key road corridors.

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The study found that 12.83 per cent of the study area falls under the very high susceptibility category, while 21.97 per cent is highly susceptible and 26.58 per cent moderately susceptible. Around 24 per cent of the stretch falls in the low susceptibility category and 14.57 per cent in the very low susceptibility zone.

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The highway connects Shimla with Chandigarh and serves as a crucial supply route for food, fuel and other essential commodities to Kinnaur and remote border areas. The corridor, which was earlier a single-lane road, has been widened to a four-lane dual-carriageway.

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The study mapped 48 landslides along the stretch and highlighted the region’s vulnerability to slope failures. The area predominantly falls under seismic Zone IV, making it susceptible to earthquake-related hazards, including landslides.

“Human-induced activities, particularly road widening in the study region, hasten slope failure conditions due to geo-scientifically poorly assessed slopes and toe removal, which disturb the natural equilibrium of slopes and reduce their stability,” the researchers said.

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The study was conducted by researchers from Kurukshetra University, Banaras Hindu University, Netaji Subhash University of Technology, New Delhi, and NIIT University, Neemrana. It was published by Springer Nature on August 24.

The researchers noted that the Himalayan region has been witnessing a higher frequency of landslides compared with other mountain regions. They attributed the vulnerability to the region’s high relative relief, steep slopes, unstable geological structures and immature topography, with heavy monsoon precipitation acting as a major triggering factor.

India accounts for nearly 15 per cent of reported landslide occurrences globally and around 31 per cent of related fatalities, according to the study. Around 3.1 lakh square kilometres of landslide-prone area in the Indian subcontinent lies within the Himalayan belt.

The researchers also identified extensive deforestation, infrastructure development, intensive cultivation and slope modification as major human-induced factors contributing to landslide occurrence in mountainous areas.

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