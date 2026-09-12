60 roads blocked across Himachal

As many as 60 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh after being damaged by torrential rains during the ongoing monsoon season, with Mandi accounting for nearly half of the affected roads.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 28 roads are blocked in Mandi, followed by 11 in Kullu and 10 in Kangra. Sirmaur has four blocked roads, while Shimla and Una have three each and Lahaul and Spiti one.

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Power supply has also been affected, with six transformers disrupted in Kullu and two in Shimla.

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Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain at several places in the state till September 17. Minimum temperatures are likely to remain near normal, while maximum temperatures may fall by 2°C to 3°C during the period.

Light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places on Friday, while the weather remained clear in most areas. Una recorded the highest maximum temperature at 35.5°C, followed by Mandi at 34.6°C and Bhuntar at 34°C. Shimla recorded 23.9°C, Dharamsala 28°C and Manali 27.2°C. The lowest minimum temperature of 9.8°C was recorded at Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.