60 teachers attend gender sensitivity programme at Doon Valley School

Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, hosted a one-day capacity-building programme on “Gender Sensitivity in Schools for Teachers”, organised by the Centre of Excellence (CoE), Training Unit of the CBSE. Sixty teachers participated in the session.

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The programme was conducted by two distinguished resource persons — Ram Kumar Sharma, history lecturer with over 25 years of teaching experience and extensive contributions to educational resource development, and Shruti Dadhwal, PGT Chemistry at Vivek High School, Chandigarh, and a recipient of the Reliance Foundation Teacher Award.

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The session focused on fostering inclusive, respectful and equitable school environments, sensitising teachers to gender-related concerns and encouraging practices that ensure dignity and equal opportunities for every learner. The resource persons appreciated the teachers’ awareness of the subject and emphasised that effective implementation in everyday school practices is key to achieving these objectives.

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Principal Sunil Gangta thanked the resource persons for their valuable insights and for enriching the teachers’ understanding of gender sensitivity.